Waterford - Robert H.K. Camillucci, 82, of Waterford entered eternal life Aug. 28, 2020. Robert was born Aug. 3, 1938, in New London, the son of the late Bruno and Dorothy (King) Camillucci.



He attended local schools, graduating from New London High School in 1956. He was united in marriage to Jane (Grippo) Camillucci Sept. 22, 1962, in New London. His loving wife passed away June 30, 2020.



Mr. Camillucci worked as superintendent of electricians at General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton, retiring in 1994. He was active in New London Little League and was a referee for high school football. Later in life, "Nunu" could be found with "Grammie," supporting their grandchildren in all of their activities.



He is survived by his three children, Robert M. and his wife, Sandy Camillucci of Hood River, Ore., Ann C. Camillucci and DJ Camillucci, both of Waterford; his son-in-law Joe Jakacky of Hebron; and his five grandchildren: Colin and Owen Jakacky; and Grace, Ella and Tess Briggs. He was predeceased by his daughter, Barbara Jakacky. The funeral service will be private. The Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London, has been entrusted with his care.



