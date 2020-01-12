|
Gales Ferry - Robert "Scottie" Holman, 93, of Gales Ferry died Thursday Jan. 9, 2020, at his residence. He was born Jan. 15, 1926, in Portsmouth, N. H. to Clifton Homan Sr. and Alice Sanders Holman. He is married to Marie Marquardt Holman; she survives him. Scottie served in the U.S. Navy and worked as a civil engineer at the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
A Memorial Visitation will be held Jan. 31, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Byles Groton Memorial Home. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Feb. 1, at 1 p.m. at the United Methodist Church of Gales Ferry.
A complete obituary will appear in an upcoming edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Jan. 12, 2020