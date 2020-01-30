|
Ledyard - Robert "Scottie" Holman, 93, passed away peacefully Jan. 9, 2020 in the home he built. He was born Jan. 15, 1926, in Portsmouth, N.H. to Alice and Clifton D. Holman Sr. He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Marie (Marquardt) Holman. He leaves his six children, Danny (Diana) of Stonington, Vicki (Glenn) of Waterford, Scott (Pam) of Norton, Mass., Karl (Donna) of Groton, Guy (Debbie) of Mattapoisett, Mass., and Tina (David) of Merrimack, N.H.; eight grandchildren, Dawn Brown (Jerry), Jill Holman, Hannah Holman, Sarah Holman (partner Matt), Emma Holman, Jeffrey Holman, Jack Ohlemacher and Seth Ohlemacher; four great-grandchildren, Ethan, Marissa, Sloan and Scarlett.
Scottie was very active in his church and community. A few of his pastimes were; the Ledyard Fair Chowder Chair; library, church and school building committees; Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts; Ledyard Board of Tax Review; hosting foreign exchange high school students and foreign U.S. Coast Guard Academy cadets; and he was an avid supporter of Ledyard High School sporting events.
Scottie was a devoted fan of the Red Sox and he traveled with Marie to England, Switzerland, Turkey, Panama, Argentina, Italy, France, the Caribbean and Canada. He was an ardent outdoorsman and with his family, went tent camping to most all parts of the U.S.
Scottie retired from the State of Connecticut Highway department after working 42 years as a civil engineer. He enlisted to serve the Navy in World War II, while in high school as a 17 year old junior. He was assigned to the USS Todd in the Pacific and visited more than a dozen countries while aboard and he was present when the Japanese formally surrendered aboard the USS Missouri. His ship stopped at Hiroshima after the dropping of the atomic bomb.
Scottie was predeceased by his brother Clifton Jr., and his sisters Margret Ross Young, Pauline Hadley and Caroline Richmond.
Calling hours will be held 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at the Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton. A celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at United Methodist Church of Gales Ferry, 10 Chapman Lane, Gales Ferry.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in memory of Scottie to: Boy Scout Troop #12 or United Methodist Church of Gales Ferry. Either cause to be mailed to 10 Chapman Lane, Gales Ferry, CT 06335.
Published in The Day on Jan. 30, 2020