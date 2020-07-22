Hello Jean, Jeff, Bruce, Tim and the rest of the extended family.

Your Dad, Husband, and Grandfather was a truly amazing stoic man. He was a man that taught his boys by example the true values and morals that run deep in the Ballman family. I have fond memories of his kindness, his smile, and the way he showed his respect and honor and how much he loved his wife Jean.

He will be truly missed but left a wonderful legacy to all of you that you will have forever.

My thoughts and positive energy are sent your way in this hard time for your family.

Thank you for the beautiful memories i have received from you Mr. Ballman.

Sylvia Davenport

Acquaintance