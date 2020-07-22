1/
Robert Howard Ballman
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Plainfield - Robert Howard Ballman, 78, of Plainfield, died Monday July 20, 2020 at his residence.

Bob was born Nov. 21, 1941, in Staten Island, N.Y. to John W. Ballman Sr. and Anna G. Leister Ballman. In 1962, Bob married Jean Minnie, she survives him.

Bob worked at Electric Boat as a pipefitter. He joined Local #250 in Los Angeles and then Local #638 in New York until his retirement in 2004.

A Graveside Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. For more about Bob, information on Live Streaming and Donations or to sign on line register, please visit www.byles.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Day on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Cedar Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BYLES Memorial Home
99 HUNTINGTON ST
New London, CT 06320-6617
(860) 442-0343
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BYLES Memorial Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
July 23, 2020
I am so sorry and saddened for your your loss. May God be a comfort to you all.
RIP Uncle Bob.
Steven Minnie
Family
July 23, 2020
Bruce and julie, all of us at Village Terrace association, board members and unit owners express our deepest sympathies to you and your family. It’s been one hell of a year.
Lori Moore
Coworker
July 22, 2020
Aunt Jeanie Jeff Bruce Timmy and family I am truly sorry My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Until we meet again Uncle Bob
ROBERT J MINNIE
Family
July 22, 2020
Mrs. Robert Ballman my deepest sympathy and condolences to you and your family in these dark times.
They say you could tell a lot about a man by looking at his Legacy. Well I know two of your sons Jeffery and Tim and they are both stand up men that I am proud to call friends. He must of been something great. I know you are surrounded by your loved ones. And hope you can find comfort and peace. You will be in my thoughts and prayers. May God bless you and your family.
Nick Olson
Friend
July 22, 2020
Uncle Bob was always my favorite, don't know why. I remember Uncle Bob and Dad always together talking, bowling, and doing whatever they wanted. Now they can be together and do what they want again. He will be missed. I wished I had come to visit.
Forever in my thoughts and prayers
Your niece, Cathy
Catherine Mirtich
Family
July 22, 2020
Hello Jean, Jeff, Bruce, Tim and the rest of the extended family.
Your Dad, Husband, and Grandfather was a truly amazing stoic man. He was a man that taught his boys by example the true values and morals that run deep in the Ballman family. I have fond memories of his kindness, his smile, and the way he showed his respect and honor and how much he loved his wife Jean.
He will be truly missed but left a wonderful legacy to all of you that you will have forever.
My thoughts and positive energy are sent your way in this hard time for your family.
Thank you for the beautiful memories i have received from you Mr. Ballman.
Sylvia Davenport
Acquaintance
July 22, 2020
To Jean, Jeff, Bruce, Tim, and family; you are in my thoughts and prayers. To my beloved brother, Bob: your memory is my keepsake, with which I'll never part. God has you in his keeping...I have you in my heart.
Anna Pollard
Sister
July 21, 2020
Tim, Travis and I send our deepest condolences to you and your family. And I send much strength to carry you through this difficult time. I am so very sorry or your loss my friend. May your father R.I.P.
Lynn Yuhas
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved