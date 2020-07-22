Plainfield - Robert Howard Ballman, 78, of Plainfield, died Monday July 20, 2020 at his residence.
Bob was born Nov. 21, 1941, in Staten Island, N.Y. to John W. Ballman Sr. and Anna G. Leister Ballman. In 1962, Bob married Jean Minnie, she survives him.
Bob worked at Electric Boat as a pipefitter. He joined Local #250 in Los Angeles and then Local #638 in New York until his retirement in 2004.
A Graveside Service will be held 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Cedar Grove Cemetery. For more about Bob, information on Live Streaming and Donations or to sign on line register, please visit www.byles.com
