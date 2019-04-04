|
Waterford - Robert Ivar Pearson, 69, of Waterford, peacefully passed away March 28, 2019. He was born in Norwich Dec. 28, 1949, the son of Ivar and Mary (Crowell) Pearson.
Bob is survived by his sisters, Fredricka Gunther (Henry) and Beth Best (Warren). He also leaves behind his cherished nieces and nephews and beloved cat, Chester.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Victoria Gardens, located at 105 Boston Post Road, in Waterford.
The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and hospital staff at MidState Medical Center in Meriden, Conn., for their compassion during Bob's time there.
Impelliteri-Malia is assisting with arrangements.
Published in The Day on Apr. 4, 2019