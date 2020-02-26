|
Waterford - Robert J. "Bob" Johnson, 75, of Waterford died Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in New Haven, son of the late Percival Johnson and Doris (Laing) Johnson.
Bob graduated in 1962 from Waterford High School and later served proudly in the United States Air Force. Bob retired as an Ironworker out of local 15 in Hartford. He took great pride in being one of the "tough guys" in the sky that constructed buildings and bridges, both locally and afar.
Bob enjoyed his time spent in the seventies coaching East Lyme Little League and in the nineties coaching East Lyme Babe Ruth and later supporting each of his children by attending their sporting events as their number one fan. Bob was also an avid New York Yankee fan seen many of nights speaking loudly at the television while cheering on his team. He adored his wife, the love of his life for 54 years and he truly cherished each and every moment of their life together. Bob enjoyed laughter and was always the life of the party, often the cause of uncontrollable laughter or an occasional jaw drop. Bob will be sadly missed by his family, friends and others that were fortunate to have met him.
He is predeceased by his parents, Percival and Doris (Laing) Johnson; and a brother-in law John Courtney. He is survived by his wife, Barbara Jean (Romeo) Johnson; a brother Kenneth Johnson and his wife Rosemary of Waterford; sister Nancy Courtney of Waterford; son Scott Johnson and fiancée Deborah Ott of Dayville; son Brett Johnson and Meghan Purdue, of Baltimore, Md.; daughter Erica Caswell and husband Marc of North Stonington; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, at Thomas L. Neilan and Son Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic, with a funeral service to follow at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Fund, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256 https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
The family would also like to extend a huge thank you to the Nurses and Doctors on the 5th Floor CCU unit who compassionately cared for him during the last few days of his life allowing him to pass with dignity.
