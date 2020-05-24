Mystic - Robert "Bob" J. Nourie, 80, of Mystic, died peacefully in his home May 15, 2020, following a long illness. Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 61 years, Marie (Rubino) Nourie. He leaves his four children, Cheryl Nourie (Jim Julian) of Dyer, Ark., Robert J. Nourie II (Karen) of Lisbon, Daniel Nourie (Mary LaLonde) of Milton, Mass. and Mark Nourie (Ann) of Uncasville; his beloved grandchildren: Kevin Nourie of Killingworth, Sara Nourie of Lisbon, Luke and Colette Nourie of Milton, Mass. and Jamey Julian of Dallas, Texas; one great-grandchild, Kinsley Grace; and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of Anita VanOteghen and Donald Nourie (deceased); and brother-in-law to Joseph Rubino and his wife Glenda (deceased), with whom Bob and Marie enjoyed many years of friendship.



Bob was born in Beaverville, Ill. and spent his childhood in the Midwest. His teenage years were spent in Hawaii and California, before he joined the U.S. Navy at the age of 17. He served in the Navy for 21 years, mostly in the submarine force, retiring at the rank of chief petty officer. After retiring from the Navy, he completed his bachelor's degree at Johnson & Wales University, and worked for 20 years at General Dynamics Electric Boat.



He was an enthusiastic and active participant in youth activities in the Mystic area, including coaching Mystic Little League for many years. Following his retirement from EB, Bob, always eager to stay busy, worked another 20 years as a school bus driver for Groton Public Schools.



Bob's family would like to acknowledge the doctors, nurses and support staff at Smilow Cancer Hospital, along with the loving care he received from Masonicare Hospice in his final days. Memorials in Bob's name may be made to The Masonic Charity Foundation of CT, P.O. Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492-7001.



