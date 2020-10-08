Mystic - Robert J. Young, 75, of Mystic passed away at home Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, surrounded by his family. Born in Charlestown, Mass. he was the eldest of 13 children, to Robert C. and Marguerite "Toots" (Kelly) Young.
He attended the Society of the Devine Word Seminary in Bordentown, N.J. and graduated from the University of New Haven. Bob worked for 36 years at General Dynamics, first in Quincy, Mass. and then in Groton. Following his retirement from General Dynamics, he worked as an Associate Pastor at Pleasant Valley Church in Groton. Bob was a founding member of the Charlestown Militia in Massachusetts, and a member of the Norwood Colonial Boys Drum and Fife Corps in Massachusetts. He was also Vice President of Malta, Inc. Ministry to the Homeless, of SECT.
Bob leaves his loving wife, Mary (Sullivan) Young; and 13 children, Robert and Sean of New Hampshire, Richard, Barbara and Michael of Massachusetts, Gerard of New York, Stephen of Rhode Island, Joseph, Donal, Bridget, Joshua, Eileen and Caleb of Connecticut. He was predeceased by his son, Seamus. Bob also leaves 21 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nine of his siblings; and multiple nieces and nephews.
His family will receive relatives and friends from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 11, at the Mystic Funeral Home located on Route 1 in Mystic. A celebration of his life will be held at noon Monday, Oct. 12, at the Grace House Church, 20 Grove Avenue, in Groton. The service will be streamed live on facebook at: www.facebook.com/maire.young
or www.facebook.com/gracehousegroton
. Social distancing guidelines will be in place when entering the funeral home on Sunday and church on Monday.
His burial will be held privately.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Malta Inc., 20 Grove Avenue, Groton, CT 06340.