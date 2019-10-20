Home

Mystic Funeral Home - Mystic
Route 1 51 Williams Ave.
Mystic, CT 06355
(860) 536-2888
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Congregational Church of North Stonington
89 Main St.
Service
Following Services
Congregational Church of North Stonington
89 Main St.
Robert "Bob" Janda

Robert "Bob" Janda Obituary
North Stonington - Robert "Bob" Janda Jr., 72, a resident of North Stonington for many years, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019, at Pendelton Health and Rehabilitation Center in Mystic.

Born in Bellwood, Ill., he was the son of the late Robert W. Janda and Barbara Janda Peters.

Bob was a graduate of Purdue University and a member of Phi Sigma Kappa. Following his education, he enlisted in the United States Navy serving aboard the USS Hardhead (SS-365). He was honorably discharged in 1975.

Bob had many hobbies from owning and restoring classic cars, to always building and working with his hands. He loved music, especially classical, and sang in his church choir. He worked for many years as an engineer, specializing in acoustical engineering and was instrumental in developing the fish startle or reflex system. Before his retirement in 2012, he was vice president of his division at Sonalysts Studios in Waterford. A devoted husband, father and grandfather, Bob will be deeply missed by his family and community.

He is survived by his wife, Debra A. (Sullivan) Janda of 33 years; his four children, Jane Rathbun (Jeffrey), Jill Larsen (Jared), Charlotte Melia (Drew) and Katherine McGouran (Daniel); his sister, Betty DeViney (Douglas); brother, James Janda (Andrea); his beloved grandchildren, Hunter, Madelyn and Mackenzie, Ty, Tatum, Blake, Levi and Savannah; niece Sara (DeViney); three nephews: John Janda, Jack Sullivan, and Gage Sullivan. He was predeceased by a nephew, James Janda.

A service celebrating Bob's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26th at the Congregational Church of North Stonington, 89 Main St. Military honors will immediately follow the service at the church. His burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the or the Women's Fellowship Group of the Congregational Church of North Stonington.
Published in The Day on Oct. 20, 2019
