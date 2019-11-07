Home

Robert John "Sportster Bob" Kubera


1949 - 2019
Robert John "Sportster Bob" Kubera Obituary
Lisbon - Robert John Kubera Sr., "Sportster Bob", 70, passed away peacefully Oct. 30, 2019. Bob was born Sept. 23, 1949, in Ridley Township, Pa.

He attended Ledyard High School where he met his wife of 50 years, Gayle (Groszswicz). Bob worked at Electric Boat in Groton for 45 years. He had many friends at work and also friends he rode motorcycles with.

There will be a celebration of his life starting at 2 p.m. Nov. 23, 2019, at the Polish American Citizens Club, Route 138 in Griswold.

The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Nov. 7, 2019
