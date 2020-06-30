Waterford - Robert Joseph Martingano, 87, of Waterford passed away peacefully at his home Friday June 26, 2020, after a long hard-fought battle with cancer. Robert was born Dec. 23, 1932, in West Haven, to Carmello and Julia Martingano whom predeceased him.



Robert was a U.S. Navy veteran whom served as medical corpsman for four years. After his service to his country he worked for Pfizer corporation where he retired after 38 years.



Robert loved sports and enjoyed playing golf, bowling, and softball. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, New York Giants and the UConn women's and Mohegan Sun women's basketball teams. Robert was a youth sports coach for many years in the town of Colchester. He coached Little League Babe Ruth, recreational basketball and was one of the founding fathers of the Colchester Cougar football team.



Robert will be greatly missed by his family and all the lifelong friends he has made. Robert leaves his loving sister Elaine Latini of Northford. Robert was predeceased by two of his children, Julia Colleen Sellick and Robert Scott Martingano. He leaves four children, Cynthia Martingano and fiancé Chris Bush of Groton, Michele Urso and spouse Richard of Charlestown, R.I., Brenda Kniska and spouse Edward of Colchester, and Michael Martingano and fiancée Kristin O'Shaughnessy of Waterford. He also leaves eleven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren whom lovingly knew him as "Pop Pop"; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A private celebration of life will be held for the family at a later date.



