Norwich - Dr. Robert Kerrigan, 87, of Norwich, passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2019, after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Bob was born on Nov. 15, 1931, in New Haven to Viola Beecher and John F. Kerrigan. He grew up for some years in Hamden, before his mother remarried Ralph Polsby and the family settled in Norwich. Bob graduated from Norwich Free Academy in 1950, and for more than 70 years called Norwich home.
In 1954 Bob graduated from the University of Connecticut, where he was captain of the men's swimming team. He served his country for two years with the U.S. Army, stationed in Germany. He returned to UConn where he obtained a graduate degree in science, before beginning his medical career at what was then the New York Medical College at Flower and Fifth Avenue Hospitals. While in medical school, Bob married the love of his life, Sybil Skelskey, whom he had met while at UConn.
Following his residency and a cardiology fellowship in Albany, N.Y., Bob and Sybil settled in Norwich to raise their two children, Jeff and Kendal. Bob was the first cardiologist to serve in Norwich, and established and ran the intensive care unit at Backus Hospital for many years. He touched the lives of many patients and their families during his decades of practice.
Bob was a loving and beloved husband, father, grandfather and friend to many from all walks of life. Bob leaves Sybil, Kendal, the twin lights of his life, grandchildren Alexis and Gerrit, and son-in-law Andrew Gaillard with countless memories of his kindness, love, generosity and sense of humor. Bob was predeceased by his son Jeff and sister Nancy Reed Nowosadko.
In his final weeks, Bob received exceptional care from the staff at Hospice Southeastern Connecticut and at Backus Hospital, for which the family will be forever grateful.
A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the or the United States Tennis Foundation.
Published in The Day on Sept. 30, 2019