Waterford - Robert "Bob" L. Andreoli, 84, of Waterford, died unexpectedly Thursday evening, Jan. 16, 2020, at the Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London. He was born in New London, May 24,1935, the son of Marino Andreoli and Gladys Gorton. He was the husband for 59 years of Harriet Baquero Andreoli, who survives him.
Bob graduated from New London High School in 1953, and served in the United States Army and National Guard. He was a licensed plumber and retired from the Plumbers and Steamfitters Union Local 777. He coached baseball for Waterford Little League South and Waterford Babe Ruth League. He was a member of the Waterford Representative Town Meeting from 1985 to 1991, and a Waterford Police Commissioner from 1990 to 2015. Bob became an accomplished painter in his retirement years.
In addition to his wife Harriet, he is survived by three sons, Michael Andreoli (Kimberly), Scott Andreoli (Marie) and Robert J. Andreoli; four grandchildren: Meaghan Coco (Luke), Christopher Andreoli (Kelsey), William Andreoli and Robert C. Andreoli; and two great-grandchildren, Juliette Coco and Anastasia Coco. Bob is also survived by his sister Melody Gorton Bellrose; and his brother Raymond Gorton.
Calling hours are from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons East Lyme Funeral Home, 48 Grand St., Niantic. Condolences may be shared on Mr. Andreoli's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Jan. 19, 2020