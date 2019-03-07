New London - Robert (Bob) L. Philopena, Age 70, passed away, surrounded by family, on Saturday March 2nd at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital in New London, CT. He was born Oct. 12th, 1948, at the same hospital to his father, LTC (Ret) Raymond and his mother, Nancy Philopena.



He was a devoted, loving, and selfless husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He leaves his wife of 49 years, Julie Philopena; his son, Robert A. Philopena; his daughter, Nancy Gathers; four beautiful grandchildren. He is survived by his siblings, Richard Philopena, Ann Philopena and Patricia Hermann; many close friends, and a vast number of people whose lives he made better and brighter with his caring nature and actions.



Robert and his Parents (along with 5 siblings) spent their childhood in a variety of locations ranging from Connecticut, Oklahoma, Washington, to Germany, and back to The United States in Alexandria, Va. In 1967, he enlisted in The Army and left for the Vietnam War where he served two tours. While spending time overseas, he met his lovely future wife, Julie. He returned to the United States in 1971, and later that year was joyfully reunited with his wife and beautiful daughter, Nancy, who left Thailand, and the young family moved and settled in Connecticut. In 1978, his son, Robert Philopena came into and blessed the young family's life.



His lifelong spiritual interest led him to become a devout Jehovah's Witness, which fed his soul and gave him the ability to intertwine his love and knowledge of the Bible with his desire to help people.



He was a passionate learner, with a seemingly endless knowledge across a vast array of topics ranging from world history, science, music, and everything in between. His outgoing kindness, zest for life, and quick-witted sense of humor blessed those around him. He made the people he spoke to feel special, because he truly felt that they were.



To say that he was a loving and active father (and grandfather) would be an understatement. He consistently tapped into a bottomless reservoir of energy, active attention, and endless caring. He was often admired for these attributes by his family, friends, his many acquaintances, and by people who just happened to take notice.



There will be a Celebration of Robert's Life Sunday, March 10th at The Kingdom Hall, 57 Clark Lane in Waterford.



Note: please arrive between 11:30 to 11:45 a.m., since parking will be tough with the amount of people planning to attend. Published in The Day on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary