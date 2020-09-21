Briar Hill, N.Y. - Robert L. "Bob" Swanson, 68, sadly passed away Aug. 4, 2020. Formerly of Waterford, he was born April 12, 1952, to the late Robert C. Swanson and Cora M. Wordell Swanson Rainey.



He is survived by his loving wife Cindy E. Guyette Rathburn Swanson; two brothers, Bruce K. Swanson and his wife Dawn and Brian J. Swanson and his wife Julieann; three sisters, Beverly Swanson, Bonnie Douton and husband Scott and Brenda Tompkins and husband Roy; four nieces; one nephew; one grandniece; and three grandnephews.



Burial will be private.



