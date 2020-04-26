Home

Byles-Groton Memorial Home - Groton
Robert Ravenelle
Robert Louis Ravenelle


1929 - 2020
Robert Louis Ravenelle Obituary
Groton - Robert Ravenelle, 90, of Groton passed away Thursday morning, April 23, 2020, at Mystic Healthcare. He was born in Mystic Dec. 10, 1929, the son of Louis and Edna Sharkey Ravenelle.

Raised in Mystic, he graduated from Robert E. Fitch Senior High School in 1947, and was married to Virginia "Betty" Kiser.

He worked as a chemical operator at Pfizer in Groton. He then joined the Groton Town Police and advanced to the rank of lieutenant before changing careers and going to work for the U. S. Postal Service in Groton. He advanced through the ranks, finally retiring as the superintendent of postal operations. In retirement, he was able to spend most of his time with his beloved Betty, and to pursue his hobbies of fishing and hunting.

Besides Betty, he is survived by his sons, Michael of Griswold, Gary of Bluffton, S.C. and Robert Ravennelle of Groton; his daughter Sharon Casagranda of Lebanon; 11 grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

All services are private. Please visit www.byles.com to share a condolence or memory with the family.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020
