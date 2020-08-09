Mystic - Robert M. Garcia, 79, of Mystic, husband of the late Patricia Wilson, who died in 2017, died Saturday Aug. 8, 2020, at Lawrence + Memorial Hospital. He was born Feb. 2, 1941, in New Bedford, Mass. the son of Maurice and Ruth Garcia. He is a U.S. Air Force veteran.
Robert received a bachelor's degree from the University of New Haven. He worked for the Groton Town Police Department for many years; and then was employed in security at Grasso Technical High School in Groton. He and his late wife Pat ran the concession stand at Eastern Point Beach in Groton for 35 years, They also ran the Groton Special Olympics
program for many years.
He is survived by two sons, Christopher and his wife Julie Garcia and Jeffrey Garcia, both of Groton; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
Funeral service and burial are private. There are no visiting hours. Byles-Groton Memorial Home, 310 Thames Street, Groton, is assisting with the arrangements. Please do not send flowers, and instead make a donation to Groton Special Olympics
, 27 Spicer Avenue, Groton, CT 06340. Please visit www,Byles.com
, to sign the guestbook or to share a memory.