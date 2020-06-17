Old Lyme - Robert "Bobby" Machol, 31, succumbed to his demons June 10, 2020. He was born Oct. 12, 1988, to Lenny Machol and Mary Liz Florin, and was named after every male figure in his family.
Bobby was born with a curious mind, that stuck with him his whole life. Always had a thirst for an intellectual conversation, and to learn something new. He loved anything outdoors; hiking, crabbing, camping, live music, or just a fire surrounded by friends. He was employed as a landscaper. With his one of a kind humor and constant sarcasm, there was not a person he met that disliked him. Always the life of the party, he loved to bring people together, even in the afterlife. Often portrayed as "being difficult", he was always the first to offer what he had to those who needed it. The shirt off his back, a heart-to-heart, or just his company. Bob had a gentle, but troubled soul, and will be terribly missed by all who had the pleasure to meet him.
Aside from his parents, Bobby is survived by his sister Katie and his soon-to-be nephew, whom he was excited to be an uncle to; aunts and uncles, Bob and Karen Florin, Kathleen Emerson, Trish Florin and Kenny Emerson, Bev and Clint Ryon, Dennis and Jan Machol, Peggy and Lou Fregeau; cousins, Josh D'Lizarraga, Cristine Emerson, Jason Mazzella, TJ and Amirah, Christopher, Michael, Lisa, Scott, Cindy, Tracy and Julie; and countless friends, who he considered his family.
He is predeceased by his grandparents, Bob and Dolly Florin, Bob and Mimi Machol; his uncle Dean Emerson; his best friends, Jeremy Wilcox and Riley Ryan; and his cat Bullet.
"One with the raging wind, alive on the highest tides, my ship at sail can climb a mountain, ride it to the sky."
Due to the virus, burial will be private at the discretion of the family. A celebration of life will be planned for his birthday in October. Please visit www.fultontherouxoldlyme.com for tributes and updated service information.
Donations for The Robert Machol Memorial Fund may be dropped off to Webster Bank, 7 Halls Road, Old Lyme, CT.
Published in The Day on Jun. 17, 2020.