East Lyme - Robert "Bob" Martin, 67, passed on from this life peacefully in his home in East Lyme Wednesday June 3, 2020, after 18 months of bravely battling brain cancer. Born in Passaic, N.J. to Delores and August Martin Jan. 6, 1953, he grew up the fourth of seven siblings surrounded by Glenn, Dean, Darlene, Wayne, Patricia and Raymond.



Bob married his love and best friend, Amy Groger Martin Nov. 22, 1984, in Seattle, Wash. and completed his eternal family with daughters, Erin and Rachel.



A man of many talents and interests, Bob devoted himself to constant learning through the sciences, including pioneering vascular ultrasound techniques at the University of Washington and Australia, before eventually returning to school at Duke University to become a physician assistant in 1993. He went on to passionately practice medicine in family practice, emergency medicine and occupational health, earning the praise and admiration of patients and colleagues alike. His scientific and medical pursuits enabled his traveler's spirit, as he led family adventures moving to Australia, Oregon, North Carolina, Minnesota, and ultimately, finding home in Connecticut.



While a proficient clinician devoted to helping others, he was most happy in nature, including floating on the water with a fishing rod in hand, or simply being outdoors in the woods or his garden. A man of many talents, he was a skilled artist producing works on a variety of mediums including paper, wood and canvas. A man of faith, he served in numerous capacities as a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where he was known for his generous outreach driven by his great service and love. All who knew him were accustomed to his jovial nature, great laugh and immense smile. He was the ultimate example of selfless leadership, fatherhood and grandparenting, dedicating himself to serving his family and friends with everything he could offer.



Bob is survived by his dear wife Amy; his daughter Erin and son-in-law Brandon; daughter Rachel and son-in-law Daniel; and grandchildren: Jackson, Clayton, Clara, Henry, Hudson, Gabriel and new grandbaby on the way.



His memory will live on in the hearts of all who knew him. Donations may be made in his name to Hartford Health Care at Home, Hospice Services.



