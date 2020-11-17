Saratoga Springs, N.Y. - Robert Nelson Savin, 78, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, at the Rutland Regional Medical Center in Vermont.
Born June 15, 1942, in Stonington, he was the son of the late William and Kathryn (Emerson) Savin.
Robert proudly served his country in the United States Army, serving in Germany. After returning home he was employed as a truck driver for B+B Sanitation in Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
In addition to his parents, Robert is predeceased by his twin sister, Ruthann Henson in 2017.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister Frances Cote of Davenport, Fla.; his sister Susan Mitchell (Raymond) of Santee, Calif.; his nieces and nephews; Christopher Cote, Scott Cote, Stephen Cote, Lorie Mitchell, Raymond Mitchell, Elain Byers and David Byers; as well as many cousins.
Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. At Robert's request there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Cemetery, Route 1, Stonington.
Memorial donations in Robert's name can be made to the Fisher House, 113 Holland Avenue, Albany, NY 12208.
