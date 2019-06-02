|
Norwich - Robert B. Noon, 75, died peacefully May 30, 2019. Born in Putnam, Feb. 7, 1944, son of Frederick and Olive (Baker) Noon, and loving husband of the late Margaret (McKirahan) Noon for 47 years until her passing in 2012.
Bob worked with Norwich Public Utilities retiring as foreman. During retirement he worked with CLA Engineers in Norwich.
Calling hours will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Ave, Norwich, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 am at the Cathedral of St. Patrick, 213 Broadway, Norwich. Burial will take place at a later date.
Published in The Day on June 2, 2019
