Waterford - Robert R. Schwartz, 78, of Waterford, husband of Myrna Schwartz, died Thursday at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.



Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, burial in Beth El Cemetery will be private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London, has been entrusted with arrangements.



A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.



