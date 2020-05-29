Robert R. Schwartz
Waterford - Robert R. Schwartz, 78, of Waterford, husband of Myrna Schwartz, died Thursday at the Lawrence and Memorial Hospital in New London.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, burial in Beth El Cemetery will be private. The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London, has been entrusted with arrangements.

A full obituary will be published in a later edition of The Day.

Published in The Day on May 29, 2020.
