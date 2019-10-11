|
|
|
Norwich - Robert Ray Gagliardo, 83, passed away at his home Oct. 8, 2019. He was born in Norwich April 22, 1936, to the late Alphonse and Theresa (Feraco) Gagliardo, one of 11 children.
Family and friends may visit Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich, Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the procession for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church in Greeneville. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Day on Oct. 11, 2019