Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 887-1769
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
9:00 AM
Labenski Funeral Home
107 Boswell Avenue
Norwich, CT 06360
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Mary Church
Greeneville, CT
Burial
Following Services
St. Joseph Cemetery
1936 - 2019
Robert Ray Gagliardo Obituary
Norwich - Robert Ray Gagliardo, 83, passed away at his home Oct. 8, 2019. He was born in Norwich April 22, 1936, to the late Alphonse and Theresa (Feraco) Gagliardo, one of 11 children.

Family and friends may visit Labenski Funeral Home, 107 Boswell Ave., Norwich, Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the procession for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Church in Greeneville. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Published in The Day on Oct. 11, 2019
