Niantic - Robert Ritchie Hartley, of Niantic peacefully left this world in his home surrounded by his devoted, loving family June 1, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife, Eugenia "Genie" of 67 years, and survived by his four children, R. Corydon Hartley (Linda) of Merrimack N.H., E. Cheryl Wisniewski (Michael) of East Lyme, Kris Hartley Wohlgemuth of Niantic, and Kit Hartley (Steven) of Niantic; six grandchildren, Gina, Rob, Julie, Kelsy, TJ, and Cory; and seven great-grandchildren.
"Bob", as he was known to all, who knew him, was born March 16, 1925, in Philadelphia, Pa. to Ritchie Hartley and Christine Koehler Hartley. He survived his brother Leroy, also from Philadelphia, Pa.
After graduating high school, Bob enlisted in the Army Air Corp and fought in World War II. Following the war, Bob enrolled at Penn State where he met his wife Genie. After graduating with a degree in Physics, he was commissioned as a Lieutenant in the U.S. Air Force and serviced in the Korean War. Bob started his industry career as an engineer at Union Switch & Signal in Pittsburgh, Pa. and after a short stop in Cincinnati, Ohio, he came to Connecticut in 1961 working for Avco and Raytheon. He joined the Naval Underwater System Center in 1975 and retired in 1994.
Bob and Genie led an active life together. Some of their favorite hobbies were sailing, camping, golf, playing bridge, and most importantly, entertaining family and friends. They enjoyed their summer days and evenings at Niantic Bay Yacht Club and equally enjoyed traveling the world.
Throughout his life, Bob had a quest for knowledge. He had a passion to educate himself in several areas including woodworking, technology, genealogy, and current events.
Bob was a longtime member of Christ Lutheran Church, giving time and funds to local charities as well as being active in East Lyme politics spending time on the East Lyme planning commission.
Bob will be greatly missed by all his family and friends, but we take comfort knowing wherever he is, he and Genie are enjoying their martinis together.
Burial will be private, but a celebration of his life is being planned for the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Niantic American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars.
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 48 Grand Street, Niantic is assisting the family with the arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with Bob's family at www.neilanfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Day on Jun. 4, 2020.