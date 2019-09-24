|
|
Rabbit Lake Township, Minn. - Bob Sandin, 80, died last week after a 5-week bout of esophageal cancer. He was born in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1939. His family emigrated to New Jersey and then to Connecticut. While attending UConn, he married his High School sweetheart, Joyce.
Bob spent most of his career as a sixth grade teacher at Ledyard Center. He was a respected and able teacher with a wonderful sense of humor and was enjoyed by his peers and students. He was active in the Jaycees, Ledyard fair, CT teachers' association, Catholic Charismatic Prayer group and golfing.
He married Ruth in 1992 and after retirement, they moved to Minnesota where Bob continued to be involved in church, civic and school activities. It was hard to spend time with (or get hugs from) Bob and not come away with a sense that he was someone special. His life was marked by generosity, kindness and thoughtfulness. He loved God and he loved people.
Bob's farewell will be at 11 a.m. Oct. 5, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Crosby, MN.
In lieu of flowers, please give to a Christian .
Jesus said "By this everyone will know that you are My disciples, if you have love and unselfish concern for one another." John 13:35
Published in The Day on Sept. 24, 2019