Mililani, Hawaii - Robert Spicer Walsh, formerly of Groton, in his 101st year of life, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sept. 25, 2020, in Mililani Hawaii. He was born Aug. 22, 1920, to Joseph Angus Walsh and Adeline Patti Montgomery Walsh. In Packerville, he was raised with ten brothers and sisters. When Robert was just 15, he fibbed that he was 17, and joined the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), a voluntary public work relief program that operated during the Great Depression to conserve and develop natural resources in rural parts of America.



June 3, 1944, Robert joined the U.S. Army, leaving his wife Catherine at home to care for their three boys, Robert, Donald and Thomas. While in the Army, Robert served in the American Theater (World War II) of operations with the 1948 Service Command Unit at Camp Roberts, Calif. Robert was reactivated multiple times at the request of the U.S. Army. In between duties, just enough time was allowed to welcome his fourth child, Kay. He was honorably discharged with the rank of master sergeant and awarded the American Campaign Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. Following the war, Robert spent 62 years working for General Dynamics Electric Boat in Groton as a shipfitter foreman. In 1954, he was part of the team that delivered the world's first nuclear powered submarine, the USS Nautilus.



Robert was a sports enthusiast. As a young man, he coached both basketball and baseball. He was a UCONN women's basketball fan and enjoyed watching their many wins. He became a New York Mets fan following the departure of the Dodgers, saying, "who needs 'em anyway." As a loyal man, he stuck by them through their "many" (two) World Series wins. As a baseball family, many nights were spent with the boys on the field and a crabby Kay in the bleachers. He was president, manager and coach for the Poquonnock Bridge Little League. Joined by Pete Fichera, Leroy Donovan, Ozzie Ozzenfort, Tom Hamilton and others, he constructed the Calvin Burrows Field in Groton for the kids in the community. To honor this, in lieu of gifts or flowers, please donate in his name to the Groton Little League (P.O. Box 365 Groton, CT 06340) to support the maintenance and improvement of this field.



If he wasn't watching a Mets game, he was probably cooking. Some of his greatest hits were his famous clear broth clam chowder, flounder fish fry, mac and cheese or his friendship cake. He enjoyed whistling, gardening, quilting and going for long drives that included a Connecticut history lesson and always ended with fritters and an ice cream from Hanks.



Robert was predeceased by his loving wife of 59 years, Catherine (Lusk) June 28, 2000. At Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, where he served as a volunteer patient transporter, he met his second loving wife, Shirley Folbrecht. He was predeceased by her March 9, 2015. He is also predeceased by his son Robert Joseph; his sisters, Frances, Margaret, Frieda, Gladys, Grace and Thelma; his brothers, Alton, Donald and Joseph; his grandson Andy McLaughlin; and Bob's best friends, Benji and Sox. He is survived by his sister Lois Brown of Oakdale; his sons, Donald (Judy) of Groton and Thomas (Corliss) of Hebron; and his daughter Kay (Ed) Oddie of Mililani, Hawaii. Robert is survived by his grandchildren: Robin Mallove, Suzanne Erno, Kevin Walsh, Heather Gianacoplos, Shawn McLaughlin, Chad Wright and Liz Wright. He also leaves behind many great-grandchildren, who brought him joy every day.



Robert, "Bob," "Knobby," grandpa, papa and dad will be missed by all that knew him. You only had to meet him once to become a friend. His Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date in Groton.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store