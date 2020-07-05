Waterford - Robert Stanton Carey Jr., 71, of Simsbury, beloved husband of Deborah (Donahue) Carey, left us June 18, 2020, in search of the next great trail. Bob was born in Westcliff-on-Sea, England, to Robert S. Carey and Helen M. Carey, later of West Hartford and Niantic. He was raised in West Hartford.
A graduate of the University of Connecticut with a Bachelor of Arts in history in 1971, and of the University of Connecticut School of Law with a Juris Doctor degree in 1976, he was admitted to the practice of law in Connecticut in 1976. He worked in private practice in the Greater Hartford area for more than 40 years, representing purchasers, sellers and lenders for both residential and commercial transactions, as well as developers and home builders.
His loss is mourned by many, including Deborah, his wife of forty-six years; brothers, Peter J. Carey and his wife Sandra, of Sugar Hill, Ga., Brian J. Carey and his wife Mona, of Waterford and William F. Carey and his wife Nancy, of West Hartford; as well as by many loving nieces and nephews.
