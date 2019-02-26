|
New London - Robert V. Sullivan passed peacefully in his sleep Feb. 9, 2019, in Australia where he resided for many years. He was born Jan. 19, 1933, in New London, the son of John B. and Elizabeth S. Sullivan.
Bob graduated from Bulkeley School. He served in the U.S. Army and completed his education at San Jose State College. He traveled to Australia beginning his education career, met his wife Margaret, and began their life together.
Bob is predeceased by his wife; parents; and brothers, Jim and Jerry.
He leaves behind his sons Paul and David; grandson Timothy; brother Jack; sister Carol; and many nieces and nephews.
Burial will take place in Australia.
Published in The Day on Feb. 26, 2019