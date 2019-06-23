Home

Robert T. Gumbs Obituary
Wesyerly - Robert T. Gumbs, 74, of Westerly, passed away in New Haven Sunday, June 16, 2019. He was the husband of the late Barbara (Bilby) Gumbs.

Robert worked as a painter for Electric Boat in Groton for many years and enjoyed riding his Harley.

He is survived by his son Gregory S. Gumbs and his wife Annette of Waterford; three grandchildren, Vanessa, Kellsey and Trevor; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his daughter Shana Gumbs.

A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Gaffney-Dolan Funeral Home, 59 Spruce St., Westerly is in charge of the arrangements.

For online condolences please visit www.gaffneydolanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Day on June 23, 2019
