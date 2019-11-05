|
|
Preston - Robert Thompson, 35, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, Oct. 26.
Rob lived his life his own way. He loved his family and friends and was very loyal and protective. Rob had a special, deep fondness for his niece and nephew, Liz and Jack. Rob was proud to be a member of The United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 326. Rob will live on in the hearts of his family and friends.
Robert is survived by his father Steven Thompson; his mother Susan (Kuehne) Thompson; his brother David Thompson; his sister Amy Thompson; and his niece and nephew, Elizabeth and Jack Abele. Rob is also survived by his aunts, uncles, numerous cousins and a multitude of friends.
A gathering celebrating Rob's life will take place at noon Nov. 9, at 40 Thieves, 171 Bridge St., Groton.
The Gagne -Piechowski Funeral Home, 490 Voluntown Road, Jewett City has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Day on Nov. 5, 2019