Church & Allen Funeral Service
136 Sachem Street
Norwich, CT 06360
(860) 889-2374
Robert W. Barnes Sr.

Robert W. Barnes Sr. Obituary
Norwich - Robert W. Barnes Sr., 88, died peacefully Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Harrington Court in Colchester.

He was predeceased by his brothers, Charles Jr, Ronald Sr. and Richard Sr.

Calling Hours will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 19, 2019, at Church & Allen Funeral Home, 136 Sachem St., Norwich. A Celebration of Life with Military Honors will begin at 4 p.m. Burial is private at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Robert's memory to the Norwich Little League.
Published in The Day on May 14, 2019
