Oakdale - Robert W. "Bubba" Barnes Jr., 61, of Oakdale, passed away peacefully with his loving family by his side Dec. 29, 2019, at Connecticut Hospice in Branford.
Born in New London April 30, 1958, Bobby was the beloved son of the late Robert W. Barnes Sr., and Elizabeth (Fratus) Barnes. He worked for many years as a burner at Electric Boat and as a slot attendant at Mohegan Sun Casino.
Bobby was a devoted and loving family man, and his life was defined by the endless amount of amazing memories made with his wife, Patricia, and two daughters, Melissa and Brittany. Known as the life of the party, Bobby always knew how to have a good time and encouraged others to smile and laugh along with him. He had a great love for his favorite hobbies, including coin collecting, playing golf, and was an accomplished drummer. Family vacations were always an epic affair, and nothing gave him greater joy than being able to provide these wonderful experiences for his growing family. Whether working on keeping his home meticulously landscaped, or rooting for his beloved Cowboys and Red Sox, Bobby was filled with a zest for life that lifted up those around him. He will truly be missed and loved forever by everyone who was fortunate enough to have known him.
In addition to his wife of 37 years, Patricia (Annibalini) Barnes, Bobby is survived by his two daughters, Melissa Orlando and her husband, Josh, and Brittany Huta and her husband, Brian; his adored grandchildren, Charlotte and Juliet; and his sister, Deborah Dumphy.
Bobby's family would also like to extend their gratitude and appreciation for the care and compassion shown by the Connecticut Hospice medical staff in Branford.
Bobby's family will receive friends from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at the Woyasz & Son Funeral Service, 11 Jerome Road, Uncasville. Burial arrangements will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made out to the Connecticut Hospice Tree of Life Fund, 100 Double Beach Road, Branford, CT 06405. Please include "Robert Barnes, Jr. on the memo line of your donation.
Published in The Day on Jan. 2, 2020