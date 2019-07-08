

Fort Myers, Fla. - Robert W. Caplet (Cappy), age 79, passed away on June 21, 2019, at home in Fort Myers, Fla. He was born on Jan. 19, 1940, in Bristol, Tenn., to Frederick and Inez Caplet.



He attended Norwich schools and served in the Army reserves with an honorable discharge in 1965. He was most recently employed at Connecticut Light & Power before his retirement in 1997.



His most important possession was his family. He is survived by his wife, Susan, of Fort Myers, Fla., whom he married in 1992, in Killingly, Conn.; his furry buddy, Preston; his two daughters, Sandy McPherson and husband Dennis, and Tina Frantz and husband Gene; and four stepsons, Kevin, Jeff, Mike, and Lee Winakor and their respective spouses. He was also loved by his 10 grandchildren (one pending) and one great-grandchild (another pending).



There were special friends who were always by his side until his last days. He is also survived by his sister Pauline Harris and husband George of Roswell, N.M., and several nieces and nephews and their spouses. Bob was predeceased by his mother, father, and two brothers, Fred Jr. and Earl.



Bob was a happy man, always smiling and willing to lend a hand to friends, family, or a neighbor in need. He enjoyed home building and remodeling, cooking, boating, animals great and small, and diners across the state. He could never pass up a doughnut or a good biscuits and gravy breakfast.



A Celebration of Life will be held at the Jacques Cartier (French Club) in Jewett City, Conn., on July 18 (Thursday) from 5 to 7:30 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to any animal welfare/shelter of your choice or the National Ataxia Foundation in Minnesota. Published in The Day on July 8, 2019