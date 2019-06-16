IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of ROBERT W. FIRMIN JR. Oct. 30, 1955 - July 1, 2016 He was a giant And I was just a kid I was always trying To do everything he did I can still remember every lesson he taught me Growing up learning how to be like my old man He was a lion We were our father's pride But I was defiant When he made me walk the line He knew how to lift me up And when to let me fall Looking back, he always had a plan Feel the callous on his hands Always in his shorts Now I finally understand I have a lot to learn From my old man I know one day we'll meet again As he's looking down I hope he's proud of who I am I'm trying to fill the shoes (Boat) of my old man Miss You Dad Wes, Nicole, Lauren & Mike GRAMPY We love you to the moon and back forever and ever. Reese, Clint & Grant XOXO Always In Our Hearts Published in The Day on June 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary