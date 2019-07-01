IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory Of ROBERT W. FIRMIN JR. Oct. 30, 1955 - July 1, 2016 Three Years ago today our lives were forever changed. We are still learning how to live In a new way since that day. There are still tears, but lots of laughs too... For you live on in all our special memories. We know you are always with us, looking down with those "Baby Blues" That big grin on your face and as always A Two Thumbs Up! You would be so proud, we're all doing okay. As you told us more than once "We're not here for a long time we're here for a good time" Always Missed, Forever Loved, Eileen, Wes & Luci, Nicole, Lauren, Mike & Sarah GRAMPY We will always be the "Apples Of Your Eyes" We love you to the moon and back forever and ever. Reese, Clint & Grant XOXO Published in The Day on July 1, 2019