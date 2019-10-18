Home

Robert W. Firmin Sr.

Robert W. Firmin Sr. In Memoriam
IN MEMORIAM IN LOVING MEMORY OF ROBERT W. FIRMIN, SR. Who Passed Away Oct 18, 1992 It has been 27 years and If we could have one wish today, It would not be for gold, But just to have you back with us. As in the days of old, A golden heart stopped beating, Hard working hands at rest, God broke our hearts to prove to us, He only takes the best. Sweet is his memory, dear is his name, Deep in our hearts He will always remain. You gave us love in fullest measure, Care, devotion for us to treasure, You shared our hopes, Our joys, our fears, God bless you For those precious years. Your memory is always with us. LOVE & MISS YOU ALWAYS WIFE MARY, SUSAN, JEFFREY, CAROL, PAMELA, EILEEN "I'm sure you and Bob are enjoying fishing together again" GRANDCHILDREN & GREAT GRANDCHILDREN
Published in The Day on Oct. 18, 2019
