Mystic - Robert W. Petchark, 74, entered eternal rest Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.
The Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue. The Funeral will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, from the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Road, Quaker Hill. The burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in New London.
Full obituary will be in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
