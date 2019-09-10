Home

Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home
84 Montauk Ave.
New London, CT 06320
(860) 443-3600
Robert W. Petchark

Robert W. Petchark Obituary
Mystic - Robert W. Petchark, 74, entered eternal rest Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.

The Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue. The Funeral will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, from the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Road, Quaker Hill. The burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in New London.

For online condolences, please visit www.impellitterimalia.com.

Full obituary will be in Wednesday's edition of The Day.
Published in The Day on Sept. 10, 2019
