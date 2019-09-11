|
|
Mystic - Robert W. Petchark, 74, entered eternal rest Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. Born in New London, he was the son of the late Walter and Elizabeth (Morgan) Petchark. He was a graduate of New London High School and was a lifelong resident of Southeast Connecticut.
Robert worked for over twenty years driving the shuttle bus for Lawrence and Memorial Hospital. Previously he was a shoe salesman for Thom McAn shoes. He enjoyed Polka dancing and was a communicant of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Quaker Hill.
He was surrounded by his family and friends at the time of his passing. Bobby will be remembered and missed by so many people. He always had a joke to tell. He leaves his life-partner of thirty-four years, John Thomas Omlor; and his cousins, Charles and Loretta Petchark of Waterford, Sheila Parks of Douglas, Mass., and Robert Scully of Coventry, R.I.
The Calling hours are from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue. The Funeral will be at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, from the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, followed by a Mass at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 63 Old Norwich Road, Quaker Hill. The burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery in New London.
For online condolences, please visit www.impellitterimalia.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the CT Humane Society at cthumane.org
Published in The Day on Sept. 11, 2019