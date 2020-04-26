|
Uncasville - Robert "Bob" Wayne Kingsborough passed away peacefully at his home in Uncasville surrounded by family April 16, 2020. He was called home to be with his Lord at the young age of 61, after a courageous battle with Early Onset Alzheimer's. His devotion to his family and his firm belief in God supported him in his struggle, and ultimately gave him peace.
Robert was born March 3, 1959, in Kent County, R.I., the son of David and Mary Kingsborough. Bob was a family man and was married to his best friend, Karen, for 22 years. He dedicated his life to General Dynamics Electric Boat from 1977, until retiring in April 2014. He was a man of many passions, including racing and motocross, golfing, anything outdoors such as crabbing and fishing, hunting on his own land and camping. He loved traveling, vacationing and going on cruises. He prided himself on his patriotism and his love for his country. He was a selfless, caring man who always saw the best in everybody.
He was predeceased by his father David Kingsborough. He is survived by his mother Mary Kingsborough of Uncasville; and his loving wife Karen Kingsborough of Uncasville. He is also survived by his sons, Zane Kingsborough of Uncasville, Chris Kingsborough of Bartlett, N.H., Nicholas Pennell and wife Kelly of Uncasville and Jared Pennell and wife Mary of Uncasville; daughters, Crystal Kingsborough and partner Tyler Chadwick of Norwich and Caylee Liebig and husband Philip of Norwich; his brother Anthony Kingsborough of Uncasville; his sister Diane Drugge and husband Jan of North Stonington; beloved grandchildren: Israel, Mazie, Anna, Owen, Jared Jr., Judah, Ronni-Lee and Sawyer; and many nieces and nephews.
Special recognition goes to Masonicare Home Health & Hospice of Mystic, their Adult Day Program and transportation, for the loving care they provided.
There will be a Celebration of Life for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be made to Zane Kingsborough's Education Fund at Charter Oak Federal Credit Union.
Published in The Day on Apr. 26, 2020