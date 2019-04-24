New London - Robert William Davies, 84, of New London, was called home to the Father April 20, 2019, at Lawrence and Memorial Hospital.



Bob was born in East Lyme to Edgar Davies and Leah Clark Davies, one of 8 children. His father died when he was just 16 years of age and he and his siblings worked to help support the family. He started work at age 17 immediately upon his graduation from Robert E Fitch High School in Groton and worked his entire career at the Pfizer campus in Groton, retiring from the Clinical Research division in 1996 after 43 years.



Bob was a man of deep evangelical faith, and that faith defined much of his adult life. He shared his faith openly and attributed all things to our Lord, Jesus Christ. He was also well known for his sense of humor and his love of silly one-liners, the sillier the better!



Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar and Leah Davies. He was also predeceased by his first wife of 37 years, Iris Davies in 1991; and also by his brothers, Edgar Davies Jr and William Clifford Davies; and sisters, Leah Carroll, Agnes Fogg and Lois Reynolds.



He is survived by his wife Elsa Davies of New London; daughter Lisa D Valentine; sons, Robert C Davies and Michael C Davies, all of Groton; Mark B Davies of Waterford; stepdaughters, Pamela Hodge of New London and Valerie Hodge-Pierce of Hampton Va. He is also survived by his brother William David Davies of East Lyme and his sister Sally Montgomery of Mystic, 17 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.



Bob was a long-standing member of Bishop Seabury Anglican Church in Gales Ferry, where a celebration of his life will be held there at 3 p.m. Saturday April 27. There are no calling hours. Interment services will be private. Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington St., New London is assisting with the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Bishop Seabury Anglican Church Building Fund, 6 Hurlbutt Rd., Gales Ferry, CT. 06335 Please visit www.Byles.com for directions, to sign the guestbook or to share a memory. Published in The Day on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary