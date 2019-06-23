Home

Robert Williams Jr. Obituary
Gales Ferry - Robert Williams Jr. of Gales Ferry, passed away June 14, 2019, with his family by his side.

Robert is survived by his wife, Dorothy; and his children, Carol Czarnecki (Ted), Robert S. Williams (Violy), David R. Williams (Alison); five grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A celebration of his life will be held at 11 a.m. June 29, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church, 310 Fort Hill Rd, Groton.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St. Andrew Presbyterian church or the .
Published in The Day on June 23, 2019
