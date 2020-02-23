|
|
Hope Valley, R.I. - Roberta Claire Evangeline Kessler, 61, of Hope Valley, R.I., passed away unexpectedly Feb. 16, 2020, at her home. Roberta was a daughter of the late Madeline V. Palmer and George M. Kessler and the stepdaughter of the late Kenneth E. Palmer.
Roberta is survived by her cherished sisters and brothers-in-law, Suzanne and Jeffrey McLoughlin of Lisbon and Cathy (Palmer) Wheeler and Dudley Wheeler of Stonington; and a loving brother, Mark H. Palmer of Pawcatuck; and brother-in-law Steven Bickford. She also is survived by her sister Georgia Soloveitzik; and her brother George Kessler. She was predeceased by her sister Michele (Palmer) Bickford of Stonington; and by her brother Kevin Palmer. Roberta leaves very special nieces and nephews: Robert and Kimberlee Brennan and their two CBEs, "cutest boys ever," Sean James and Dylan Robert; Travis Woods of Boston, Mass.; and niece Taylor A. (Woods) Gauthier of Somerville, Mass. and her friend, Paul Pribula. She is survived by many other nieces, nephews and cousins. Roberta leaves her beloved pet Liberty Lane Fiona, "Libby," a 15-year-old demure calico cat.
Roberta enjoyed a 42-year career in pharmaceutical research and higher education administration. She was employed as a senior research associate for Boston Scientific and as a clinical scientist with Pfizer, Inc., having worked on many successful programs for new medicines and devices to treat cardiovascular and metabolic disease. Roberta also was employed by Execupharm Inc. Roberta was equally proud of her 14-year career in higher education, and held positions at Eastern Connecticut State University, Bryant University and Keene State College, where she earned a bachelor's degree and master's degree in education, in addition to earning an associate degree in science from Johnson & Wales University.
Roberta's legacy was being a "giving tree." She was always kind, generous and committed to helping others. Our lives will never be the same without her. Roberta's wish is that donations be given to any one of the following organizations: Pan-Mass Challenge in conjunction with the Boston Red Sox Foundation, in memory of her mother, Madeline Palmer, 77 Fourth Avenue, Needham, MA 02494-www.pmc.org; or the Pawcatuck CT ; or the Gemma E. Moran Food Center, New London; or Our Companions Domestic Animal Sanctuary, Inc., P.O. Box 673, Bloomfield, CT 06002, www.OurCompanions.org., or to Kitty Harbor Inc. 2263 Glasgo Road, Griswold, CT 06351.
At her request, there will be no services. An event to include music, food, fun and laughter will be held for family and friends at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Buckler-Johnston Funeral Home, 121 Main Street, Westerly, R.I.
Published in The Day on Feb. 23, 2020