Niantic - Roberto Hidalgo, 81, of Niantic, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at his home. He was born in Havana, Cuba November 4, 1938, the son of Rafael and Carmen Hidalgo Pico. He is predeceased by his brother, Rafael. He married his sweetheart, Maria Teresa Izquierdo, Dec. 31, 1960.
Roberto and Maria came to the United States in 1962, for a better life. Family took them to Chicago, Ill., where their first daughter, Carolyn, was born in 1964. After a few harsh winters, the family of three moved to Miami, Fla., where they also had family. This is where their second daughter, Teresita, was born in 1967. Roberto found a good fit with Food Spot convenience stores, as a supervisor for 33 loyal years. They moved once again for family, to Niantic in 2000, where they found a home near the beach. They made strong friendships with the neighbors. Once in Connecticut, Roberto took some time off to take care of his grandsons. Once they started preschool, he started at Foxwoods Resort Casino as a security guard. He valued his friendships with his co-workers, especially Dora Herrador, her daughter Silvia and Adeline Simmons and her husband John. Unfortunately, he had to leave Foxwoods due to illness.
Family meant everything to him, starting with his wife of 59 years, Maria. He is survived by his daughters, Carolyn and Terry; and sons-in-law, Dave Bruton and Mark Snyder. He has eight grandchildren: Michael Gros, Christopher Gros, Austin LeBlanc, Robert LeBlanc, Ethan McDowell, Kevin McDowell, Jack McDowell and Casey Snyder. He was predeceased by grandson Ellis Snyder. He welcomed his first great-grandson, Remington, two years ago. He enjoyed visits from his niece Maria Del Carmen and her husband, Jorge Luis, their two sons and four grandchildren.
Once illness slowed him down, he spent his days making bird houses and playing with his companion, Lucky. Lucky even snuck in a few times to visit him at the hospital and rehab center. We would be remiss if we didn't thank his doctors: Dr. Mena, Dr. Blume, Dr. Newton, Dr. Ciotolla and Dr. Zuckerman, who worked in tandem to give him more time with his family and Lucky. A big "Thank You" goes to the nurses, aids and support staff at Yale New Haven Hospital. You made his frequent visits bearable. VNA nurse, Beverly Stannard, was caring and reassuring during his treatments and recoveries.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Tuesday July 21, in St. Joseph Church, New London, with interment to follow in Union Cemetery, Niantic. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home prior to the Mass. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to: 100+ Abandoned Dogs of Everglades, Florida, Inc. 100plusabandoneddogs.org
. 345 East Commercial Blvd, Oakland Park, FL 33334
The Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Ave., New London, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared on his memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
.