1989 - 2020
Roberto Ruiz Jr. Obituary
New London - Roberto Ruiz Jr., 30, of New London died unexpectedly Friday, Jan. 3, 2020. He was born Aug. 11, 1989, in New London and raised by his mother Olga Rodriguez and Step Father Orlando Santiago.

Roberto worked as a landscaper.

A visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, followed by a Funeral Service beginning at 11 a.m. at the Byles Memorial Home, 99 Huntington Street, New London. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in New London.

For more information, please visit www.byles.com
Published in The Day on Jan. 8, 2020
