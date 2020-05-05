Greenville, S.C. – Robin "Mimi" Driscoll, 60, of Greenville S.C. passed away suddenly at home April 9, 2020. She was born in New London May 20, 1959, to Bonnie Rice of Oakdale and the late James Rice.



Robin is survived by her mother Bonnie Rice; daughter Sarah Driscoll (James); sister Michele Plemons (Brandon); brother Scott Rice (Beth); and brother Michael Rice. She also leaves behind the loves of her life, grandson Gabriel Stedman; nephews, Aaron Plemons and Damian Rice; nieces, Kelly Rice and Crystal Plemons; and her beloved dog Guese.



Robin was predeceased by her son Shaun Driscoll; father James Rice; nephew Brandon Plemons Jr; and her dog Maverick who she loved dearly.



Robin will always be remembered for her love and dedication to her family, her often entertaining sense of humor and her love of sports. She was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears, Boston Red Sox and especially her nephew Aaron's auto racing.



Robin will be missed by all that love her. Her family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to all that have reached out and supported us at this extremely difficult time. A memorial service will be held at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store