Pawcatuck - Robin Lee Paull, 57, of Pawcatuck passed away unexpectedly April 30, 2020.Born in Pawtucket she was the daughter of Nancy Paull of Pawcatuck and the late Richard Paull.Robin worked as a cook and restaurant manager. She enjoyed listening to music and drawing.She will be dearly missed by her mother; her son Ryan R. Paull and his wife Melissa of Westerly; her brother Carlton "Chaz' Paull and his wife Meg of Mystic; and many beloved friends. She was predeceased by her brother Richard.All services are private.