Oakdale - Rocco Anthony Basilica, 54, of Oakdale entered eternal life Aug. 28, 2020, in the company of his loving family. He was born Feb. 10, 1966, in New London, the son of Lorraine (DeMarco) Basilica of New London and the late Anthony J. Basilica.



Rocco attended local schools and graduated from New London High School, where he was a varsity member of the football team. He was united in marriage to the former Jacqueline Mayer Nov. 9, 1991, in St. Patrick Cathedral. He joined the New London Fire Department in 1996, as a fire fighter, and later retired. Rocco coached for the Montville Youth Football, Montville Americans Little League and Babe Ruth baseball.



Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by two sons, Jacob Basilica and wife Lexie Manavas of Preston and Nicolas Basilica of Oakdale; two granddaughters, Belle and Lilly; his three siblings, atty. Anthony R. Basilica of New London, Vinessa Job and Mary Riberio, both of Pawcatuck.



His family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Impellitteri-Malia Funeral Home, 84 Montauk Avenue, New London. A Mass of Christian Burial, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 4, from St. Joseph Church, corner of Montauk Avenue and Squire Street, New London. Interment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations in his memory may be made to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation, 2361 Hylan Blvd., Staten Island, NY 10306. Guest are asked to comply with State of Connecticut COVID-19 orders for face coverings and social distancing.



