IN MEMORIAM In Loving Memory of ROCCO DELPRIORE, SR. Mar. 4, 1921 - June 24, 2011 I can't believe another year has passed since that very sad day It still seems like just yesterday Every day in some small way I'm reminded of you But without your smile or your laugh I'm left feeling sad and blue Memories I treasure give me so much pleasure An empty place no one can fill I miss you now and always will. You will forever be in my heart. I miss you and love you, Your daughter Susan
Published in The Day on June 24, 2019