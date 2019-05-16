East Hampton - Roderick Joseph Meara, 83, of East Hampton and formerly of West Hartford died Monday May 13, 2019, at the home of his son David. Born April 15, 1936, in Hartford he was the son of the late John and Eileen (Devaney) Meara.



Roderick proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, and was a retired Fire Fighter for the City of Hartford where he worked for over 30 years. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the Emerald Society and the Niantic Rotary Club. Rod enjoyed dabbling in real estate and cars. He also enjoyed going to the beach and his dogs.



Roderick is survived by his loving son David Meara of Waterford, and many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his wife Mary Ellen (Rogers) Meara; his brother John Meara; and two sisters, Eileen Arnini and Mary Metherell.



Friends may call from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18, with Funeral services starting at 11 a.m. in Spencer Funeral Home, 112 Main St., East Hampton. Burial will follow in Mt. St. Benedict Cemetery, Cottage Grove Rd., Bloomfield.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, 701 Russell Rd., Newington, CT. 06111.



To leave online condolences please visit www.spencerfuneralhomeinc.com. Published in The Day on May 16, 2019