Old Lyme - Rodney "Rod" B. Brown, 83, of Old Lyme, peacefully passed away at home July 24, 2020. Rod was born June 28, 1937, in Nova Scotia, Canada, to the late Burton and Harriet Brown.
In 1950, Rod, with his family, moved to Waterford. He graduated from New London High School in 1955. In October of 1955, Rod enlisted into the United States Army Corps of Engineers. During his service, Rodney acquired his U.S. citizenship. While in the Army, he was stationed in Germany for two years, and was honorably discharged in 1958. He went on to work within the construction trade as a heavy equipment operator and project manager, retiring from B & L Construction, Inc.
Rod enjoyed traveling with his wife and camping with his grandchildren in their RV. He had a way of making everyone laugh with his dry sense of humor. Rod had a wondrous way of fixing anything. Given any item, he would work his magic, and emerge from his small workshop in the basement with the item working again. During his retirement, he helped transport many rescue dogs from New York City throughout Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts with his daughter, Sharon.
Rod is survived by his wife Dorothy "Dutchy" Brown; daughter from his marriage to Waltraud "Susie," Sharon Brown; daughters from his marriage to Dorothy, Cindy Fahnestock and Lori McInerney (Michael); grandchildren: Jacob Reagan, Nicole Reagan and Marlene Fahnestock (Zachary); brother David Brown (Cindy); sister Carol Rouisse; and brother-in-law Tommy Rouisse; and special aunt, Laura. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Leroy Brown and Courtland Brown; and sister Marlene Rouisse.
All funeral services will be private for the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Second Chance Rescue NYC Dogs or Parkinson's Disease Research. To sign the online guest book, visit www.fultontherouxnewlondon.com
.